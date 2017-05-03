'I think Joseph Muscat is actually a Nationalist' - Żaren tal-Ajkla launches his electoral campaign

Żaren Bonnici known as tal-Ajkla has been quick off the blocks, launching his electoral campaign on YouTube.

He says his party is the talk of the town and accuses the other political parties of not keeping their promises.

He also says Joseph Muscat is actually a Nationalist, doing things which the nationalists usually do.

He has called a mass meeting on Sunday May 14, Mother's Day, in Ghaxaq.

