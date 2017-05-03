Want to be at the heart of the action? Electoral Commission calls for applications

The Electoral Commission is receiving applications from persons wishing to serve as Assistant Electoral Commissioners, counters, supervisors, or calculators during the counting of votes in the general election.

Applications will be received at the Naxxar Counting Complex (ex Trade Fair Grounds) between today and Friday, between 3 pm and 8pm, and on Saturday from 8am to 1pm.

Persons residing in Gozo may apply at the Identity Cards Office, 28A, St Francis Square, Victoria, Gozo.

Application forms may be obtained from the Electoral Office at the Naxxar Counting Complex during the same days and hours or may be downloaded from the Electoral Commission’s website https://electoral.gov.mt/Elections/ApplicationFormsEN