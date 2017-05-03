Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta says that Wilerby Trade, a company in the British Virgin Islands mentioned in corruption claims, was set up by Brian Tonna days after the Labour government took office.

The Malta Independent says the Pilatus Bank whistleblower has been called to testify again in the Egrant inquiry by Magistrate Aaron Bugeja,

l-orizzont homes in on Joseph Muscat's press conference yesterday where he listed a new Labour government's five priorities, including tax refunds and a revamp of the roads.

That is also the lead story in MaltaToday, which also says 16% of young voters are not expected to vote.

In-Nazzjon highlights comments by Simon Busuttil who said the early general election was being used by Joseph Muscat as his emergency exit amid corruption allegations.