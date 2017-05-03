Tax refunds for earners below €60,000 a 'feminist measure' - Joseph Muscat

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Updated with video

Joseph Muscat this evening dubbed Labour’s pledge of income tax refunds for those who earn below €60,000 a “feminist measure”.

Speaking to Labour Party supporters in Rabat on the third day of the month-long electoral campaign, Dr Muscat referred to PL’s electoral proposal that would see those earning less than €60,000 benefitting from annual refunds ranging from €200 to €340.

Irrespective of whether they were employees, employers or self-employed - people would be receiving the refund, he said.

This refund would not be limited to one person per household, but each person who qualified would be receiving a cheque, he insisted.

“This is a feminist measure, because women work as well. If women go out to work, they should receive their own cheque.”

Referring to a comment made by a bystander during an earlier activity in Ta’ Xbiex, Dr Muscat said he had been told that while others sent bills, the current administration sent cheques.

Throughout his address, the PL leader insisted that the first five priorities he had announced this week would be followed by another five next week, a further five the following week, and so on.

Tomorrow, he said, the party would be publishing economic simulations illustrating how these five measures would be affecting the island’s economy over the coming years.

Dr Muscat insisted that he had called an early election because the country was doing well. "We do not want to endanger the good that we have achieved," he added.

The choice for the electorate, on June 3, was to stop halfway or continue to move in the direction the country was already headed in.

Dr Muscat called on the electorate to go out and vote on Election Day, dismissing an attitude of complacency. Ignore the figures and go out to vote, he said.

He later noted that the electorate’s choice was between a coalition of confusion - which had two people who could not even agree on who was meant to talk first during a meeting – and one team with a clear direction.