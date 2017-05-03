Simon Busuttil to contest 11th, 12th districts

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil will be contesting the 11th and 12th electoral districts.

Dr Busuttil said this during an interview on Dissett.

He said the election was being held early because of the political and institutional crisis Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had brought the country to so the choice in the next election was between Dr Muscat and Malta.

The Nationalist Party was confident that the Maltese and Gozitans would choose Malta, he said.