Road rage victim left permanently scarred, court told

An off-duty police officer attacked in a road rage incident last January suffered permanent facial scarring as a result of the attack and still lacks sensation in his lower jaw, medical experts told a court today.

Angel Attard, 40, from Vittoriosa, stands accused with having grievously injured Christian Agius after the latter pulled him over in St Julian's to warn him about dangerous driving.

Christian Agius suffered permanent scarring following the attack.

The court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, heard expert Mario Scerri describe how Mr Agius had required stitches and was left with permanent scars on the face and forehead. He had also suffered a broken nasal bone and a fractured finger on the left hand.

Dr Scerri told the court that the injuries were compatible to a blunt trauma. Even today, Mr Agius was unable to flex his injured finger completely, Dr Scerri explained. However, the injury could only be classified as permanent upon the lapse of 9 months.

Cross-examined by lawyer Amadeus Cachia, Dr Scerri declared that he had examined the victim a week after the assault.

The doctor who had treated Mr Agius at the emergency department confirmed that the man had suffered a laceration to his forehead, scratches to his face, bruising on his right eye, a broken nose and a broken finger.

Another medical practitioner who treated the victim on several occasions after the alleged assault, also declared under oath that although his patient had recovered normal jaw function, eating was painful and he was suffering from a lack of sensation in his lower jaw.

Inspector Matthew Spagnol prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia appeared for the accused. Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi appeared parte civile.