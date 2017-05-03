Mastermind of armed hold-up on 81-year-old victim jailed for 7 years

A man who on the eve of a public holiday in 2012 orchestrated an armed robbery against an 81- year-old Xemxija resident was today sentenced to seven years in jail.

The elderly man had been rudely awakened out of his siesta by two hooded thieves who held him at knifepoint and later made off with some €1,200 in cash.

Tripoli-born Iakob Nori, 41, who lives in Mosta, was accused of conspiring and committing the aggravated theft, holding his victim against his will while threatening him with a bread knife snatched from on the fridge inside the garage in Pwales, which served as the old man's abode.

The court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, heard how the police were led to the culprits following an anonymous tip-off regarding two suspicious-looking men and a car which had been seen close to the victim's home on the eve of the aggression. In fact, the two had knocked at the victim's door asking him for some water for their car.

This same vehicle, which reportedly belonged to the girlfriend of Twanny Grima, the other man involved in the robbery, had been used as the getaway car. Mr Grima had, under police interrogation, admitted to his role in the coup and following his arraignment, had been sentenced to a jail term of 18 months.

Mr Grima had confessed that Mr Nori had masterminded the hold-up after finding out that the elderly man, who was a regular customer at a Mosta bar where the accused went for tea, kept a substantial amount of cash at home.

These facts were likewise confirmed under oath by Mr Grima's girlfriend who had even seen the balaclava which her partner was to wear in the robbery. A balaclava and the bread knife, used in the aggression, were later discarded a short distance away from the victim's home.

The court observed that the accused's version of events presented certain inconsistencies. Although he had declared to have been in Birkirkara and later at a construction site in Mosta on December 7, the day of the hold-up, he also stated that he had been out of work for a year.

Under police questioning, the accused had refused to supply further details. Even the colleague at the construction site, produced as an alibi, could not be believed, the court observed.

In view of the "very serious nature of the charges", the court declared the accused guilty and condemned him to a seven-year jail term. In a strongly worded judgment, the court reproached the fact that the accused and his accomplice had repaid the old man's act of kindness with a "cowardly and heinous act".

The court also imposed a fine of €116.47, a five-year prohibition against the possession of any arms' licence by the accused and a three-year protection and restraining order in favour of the victim. The accused also had to fork out an additional €130.45, equivalent to half the court expert expenses.

Inspectors Carlos Cordina and Joseph Busuttil prosecuted.