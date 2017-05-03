Man jailed six years for series of hold-ups

A man has been jailed for six years for a series of hold-ups last year in Rabat, St Julian's and Gzira.

Smartly dressed and watched by anxious relatives, Keith Gauci, 41, from Rabat, currently unemployed, was accused of having on eight occasions between February 17 and March 6, committed armed hold-ups from outlets in Rabat, St Julian's and Gzira. He was further accused of unlawful use of a knife and holding seven of his victims against their will.

Magistrate Francesco Depasquale said the accused had created a sense of fear and a general lack of security in society as a whole.

While finding the man guilty, the court observed that the man had shown remorse for all he had done and had apologized to all the victims of his criminal behaviour. Moreover, he was willing to face the persons whom he had wronged, before a Mediation Committee, purposely set up to bring together offenders and their victims.

Also bearing in mind the recommendations put forward by the probation officer charged with the preparation of the pre-sentencing report, the court condemned the accused to an effective jail term of six years. He must also pay a fine of €698.82 and make good for all court expert expenses.

Magistrate Depasquale invited the Offender Assessment Board to refer the case for mediation. Moreover, a recommendation was made to the prison authorities to assist Mr Gauci to overcome his drug problem by undergoing a residential rehabilitation programme.

A final word of advice concerned the man's long pent-up anger which appeared to have been the root of all his troubles and which needed to be addressed through adequate psychological help.

Inspectors Carlos Cordina, Robert Vella and James Grech prosecuted.