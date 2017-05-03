Holidays pledge is 'perfect example of an unsustainable measure' - MHRA

The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) has urged the political parties to be responsible in their pledges to the electorate.

"Electoral pledges must be sustainable and not used as goodies to simply lure the electorate," the association said.

The association said the promise made by the Labour Party to give back public holidays that fall on weekends as extra days of leave, was a perfect example of an unsustainable measure.

"This matter has been discussed and studied on various occasions and there has always been consensus that such a measure would jeopardize the competitiveness of our economy and business operations" the association said.

The association also said it also disagreed with PN comments in the wake of the agreement reached on raising the minimum wage.