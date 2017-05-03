Godfrey Farrugia will not run for Labour

Dr Farrugia.

Former Labour Party whip Godfrey Farrugia will not contest the general election on a PL ticket.

On the eve of his 57th birthday, the Żebbuġ doctor announced on Facebook that he had decided that "it would not suit me to contest with that party calling itself Labour."

Photo: Facebook/Godfrey Farrugia

He went on to add that while he felt he was a Labourite, "I do not feel I belong there."

READ: Godfrey Farrugia steps down as PL whip

Dr Farrugia stepped down as PL whip last weekend, posting an open letter to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in which he excoriated him for having allowed PL ideals to have been betrayed to push forward the agenda of "the few who do not have the national interest at heart."

His decision to not contest on a PL ticket will fuel speculation that he intends to run as a candidate for the newly-formed Partit Demokratiku, led by his partner Marlene Farrugia.

In a Times Talk interview aired today, Marlene Farrugia said that the PD would welcome him with open arms, "but that is a decision that Godfrey Farrugia must take."

WATCH: Godfrey should stand on PD ticket, says Marlene Farrugia