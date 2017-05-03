Advert
Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 09:18

Fisherman rescued at sea by AFM

Helicopter rescue in the early hours of the morning

The AFM dispatched an AW 139 helicopter to rescue the man.

The AFM dispatched an AW 139 helicopter to rescue the man.

An Egyptian fisherman injured at sea was airlifted to safety in the early hours of the morning by a local helicopter rescue team, the Armed Forces of Malta said in a statement. 

Malta's Rescue Coordination Centre was alerted to the SOS call in the early hours of the morning, the AFM said, with an AW 139 helicopter dispatched to rescue the man. 

The man was transferred to the AFM's Airwing and then handed over to a medical team from the Emergency Department, which took him to Mater Dei Hospital for further medical care. 

AW 139 helicopters are among the most modern additions to the AFM's fleet, with the €13 million EU-funded choppers equipped with state-of-the-art avionics and imaging systems, specialised search and rescue equipment and a stretcher for medical evacuations. 

 

Advert
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Muscat promises tax cuts for all, better...

  2. Watch: General election on June 3,...

  3. Curtain falls on political career of...

  4. Watch: 'Save Malta from Joseph Muscat',...

  5. Watch: Muscat must go if inquiry finds...

  6. Pilatus Bank and whistleblower disagree...

  7. Run out of billboards? Barriers will do

  8. Prime Minister to contest 5th district

  9. Labour rallies the troops in Valletta

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 03-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed