Financial services sector is at stake, says PN's Fenech Adami

Photo: Keith Micallef

Malta's financial services sector is at stake in the next general election and a Labour victory could deal a severe blow to this industry employing 15,000 persons, PN deputy leader Beppe Fenech Adami warned this morning.

He added that if this would happen, its ripple effect would also be felt in other crucial sectors like the construction industry.

"In a month's time people have the opportunity to bring the country back to normality and get rid of this corrupt government which has gone to the polls a year early to save its skin," he said.

The PN deputy leader remarked that there were already some worrying signs. He said an American bank, which he did name, is increasingly questioning transactions from Maltese institutions and entities in the wake of allegations involving the government's top echelons.

Dr Fenech Adami noted that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had remained silent following the claims made by the Egrant whistleblower in an interview with The Malta Independent.

"This is no longer speculations as Labour had initially said, as the whistleblower has testified before an inquiry magistrate for three hours," he remarked.

Asked on the government's decision not to freeze the recruitment and promotions within the public sector, he said that this was testament to the fact that they were resorting to all possible measures to remain in power, even at the expense of risking bankruptcy.

"A responsible government would have frozen these processes once parliament was dissolved, as has been happening for many years," Dr Fenech Adami said.

The PN deputy leader sounded another warning, this time on electoral processes, saying that any breaches or attempts to buy votes would be dealt with severely. He said that were it not for the PN, some 100 ineligible foreigners would have been abusively granted the right to vote.