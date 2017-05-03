Equality commission flags 57 discriminatory adverts for vacant posts
The majority were discriminatory on the basis of gender
Over 50 entities were identified for having published discriminatory adverts for vacant posts, a report by the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality published yesterday shows.
In 2016, the NCPE identified 57 adverts found to have discriminated on the basis of gender, race or age. The majority, 49, were found to be discriminatory on the basis of gender.
Another five adverts were discriminatory on the basis of age, while there were two instances of adverts which discriminated on the basis of both gender and age.
The NCPE identified one case of gender and race discrimination in job vacancy adverts.
The commission found that there were 48 instance in which entities had to address discrimination in advertising text, eight for discriminatory images and one advert that contained both problematic text and images.
In most cases, the report states, action was taken by the entities, which changed the discriminatory content. The NCPE reported that while a downward trend had been noted two years ago, when the figures fell to 54 instances in 2015 from 83 in 2014, last year saw a slight increase in the number of discriminatory adverts.
Late last year, the commission also flagged posts that had been shared on social media which it described as objectifying and over-sexualising women.
At the time, the NCPE said that it had received “a number” of objections from the public about social media posts depicting women in an over-sexualised manner, which in turn reinforced gender stereotypes.
The equality commission is an independent body whose function is to safeguard equality on the basis of gender, family, responsibilities, religion and belief, age, sexual orientation, race and gender identity.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.