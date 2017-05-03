Election to clash with university exams

There is disappointment that the students’ role in an election was not taken into consideration. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Prime Minister’s decision to hold a general election on June 3 has not gone down well with university students, who will be in the midst of their exams.

Reacting to Joseph Muscat’s decision to call a snap election next month, the student council, KSU, said the 11,000 students at university deserved to “study in the right environment and conditions in order to achieve the best possible grade in their exams”.

By having Malta head to the polls while exams were under way, the students’ ability to cast an informed vote was being jeopardised, the council insisted.

Student organisation Pulse also called on the university administration to address the issue “as soon as possible”, insisting that exams clashing with the election should be postponed to a different date.

While calling for a quick decision on the matter, Pulse insisted that no concrete decision be taken until the student body was consulted.

“Pulse is suggesting this in view of the fact that some students approached the organisation, concerned that certain boards may be planning changes to the timetable without any consultation,” the organisation said.

Similar sentiments were also expressed by SDM, which ex-pressed disappointment that the students’ role in an election was not taken into consideration.

“Youth participation was not considered and the role students could have played in the run-up towards the election,” the organisation said.

Studenti Demokristjani Maltin (Christian Democratic Students) does not think, however, that changing the date of exams is a feasible option, insisting that students have already planned out the coming weeks.

In light of this, SDM insisted the next step should be an open discussion of the possibilities between the university and all organisations.

Contacted for a reaction, a university spokeswoman confirmed that the matter was being discussed, but she would not divulge any details.

Students are encouraged to send any feedback and suggestions to [email protected].