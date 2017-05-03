Education Minister ‘referred to Nemea Bank, not Pilatus’

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo.

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo has clarified statements he made last year criticising the Malta Financial Services Authority head for granting a licence to a “dubious bank”, insisting he was referring to Nemea Bank.

This newspaper reported last week that Mr Bartolo still believed MFSA chief Joe Bannister should resign, a year after Mr Bartolo insisted that Prof. Bannister’s role as head of the financial services watchdog was untenable.

As the time, the minister lambasted the watchdog head for making a big deposit with a bank given a licence to operate from Malta at a time when ministers from European countries were warning the MFSA and the Central Bank of Malta about people involved in the licence application.

I was referring to Nemea Bank, with Lawrence Gonzi as one of its directors

“When I criticised Prof. Bannister for granting a licence to a dubious bank I was referring to Nemea Bank, with Lawrence Gonzi as one of its directors. Why is it that the PN never criticised the granting of a licence to Nemea Bank?” Mr Bartolo said.

While the minister insisted that he stood by the statements he made last year, he pointed out that he had been criticising the MFSA head for over seven years, even when the Nationalist Party was still in government.

This newspaper sought Mr Bartolo’s position on the matter in light of recent allegations linked to the Panama Papers scandal and Pilatus Bank as well as criticism of an apparent lack of action by the regulator.

Mr Bartolo had also repeatedly called for the MFSA head to step down, insisting that he had a conflicting role as director of a collective investment scheme in the Cayman Islands and he had been at the helm of the MFSA for too long.

Malta-based Nemea bank was put into administration in April last year after an inspection found a series of “serious regulatory shortcomings” at the bank. Last month, the European Central Bank withdrew its licence in line with a recommendation made by local financial regulators earlier this year.

