Collection of voting documents
Voters registered in Gozo who wish to collect their voting document in Malta and vice-versa need to submit their written request by not later than 2pm of Thursday, May 11, the Electoral Commission said.
Requests can be made by email to [email protected]
Voting documents in Malta are collected from the Vote Counting Complex in Naxxar and, in Gozo, from the I.D. Cards Office in Victoria, Gozo. Days for collection shall be from May 29 to June 1.
