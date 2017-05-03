Too much food

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Some months ago, a full swing tobacco campaign was launched on the design of every packet of cigarettes in circulation.

Although I fully agree with any attempt to raise awareness on the damage caused by tobacco use, I have a question to ask: why does the Health Department not insist that on fast food wrapping and packaging there will also be graphic health warnings? As far as statistics reveal, 4.5 million people die annually because of tobacco use and just over three million perish due to excessive consumption of junk food.

Figures show that the Maltese people rank high in the European obesity table. I, therefore, suggest that the awareness campaign will also be spread to cover excessive food consumption.