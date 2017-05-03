Right to vote
When I sold my property in England I gave up my right to vote in the general election.
I would like an answer as to why although owning a property in Malta for the last 18 years I can only vote in local council elections and not in the general election.
There are a lot of expatriates living in Malta who must be in the same position.
Perhaps a rethink is necessary by the Electoral Commission.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.