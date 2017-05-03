Lousy service

Last Thursday night, my wife and I went for our usual stroll at Buġibba, where we spent some relaxing time and enjoyed a coffee.

At 7.50pm we were at the bus stop Ħallel, in Triq Ħallel waiting for bus 48, scheduled to arrive at 8.01pm, to go back home. We waited and waited but it never turned up. I tried calling customer care but they stop at 7pm. How nice!

We had to wait for the next bus, hoping it will come and it did arrive, though two minutes behind schedule.

What is wrong with the bus service? This was a simple trip from Buġibba to Valletta with no traffic congestion.

I hope customer care would see this letter and say something about it. This is a disservice, if I know one.