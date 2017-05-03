Gold-mouthed

The Christian Church’s St John Chrysostom, of the Eastern rite, was known for his ‘mouth of gold’, in Greek that is chrysos tomos.

May all our thoughts, writings and actions be similar: all ‘of gold’. This means nothing but positive, optimistic, believing, kind and loving to self and everybody and, above all, to our great loving and forgiving God. God bless us all: Maltese, Gozitan and foreign guests and workers of all colours.