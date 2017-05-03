Sporting briefs

Shaw: Manchester United full back Luke Shaw will see a specialist after damaging ligaments in his foot during the Premier League game against Swansea City, British media reported yesterday. Shaw left the field nine minutes into the match at Old Trafford on Sunday, and manager Jose Mourinho said that he suspected the 21-year-old had sustained a “big injury”.

Kodjia: Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia could miss the start of next season after breaking his ankle. The 19-goal forward was forced off in the second half of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Blackburn and is likely to require surgery. The Championship club confirmed Kodjia will now visit a specialist.

Mexico: Two players banned for a year for attacking referees in separate incidents in domestic Mexican games have had their suspensions reduced following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). America defender Pablo Aguilar was originally banned for 10 matches and Toluca forward Enrique Triverio for eight before the Mexican federation’s disciplinary committee increased them both to one year.

Norwich: Sebastien Bassong and John Ruddy are among five internationals released by Championship side Norwich City. Defender Bassong, 30, and goalkeeper Ruddy, who played once for England in 2012, are among seven players let go by the Canaries, who are eighth in the standings.

Fined: AIK Stockholm have been fined 350,000 Swedish crowns ($40,000) by the Swedish FA for a payment made to an agent in connection with the transfer of teenage striker Alexander Isak to Borussia Dortmund.FIFA transfer rules ban players and clubs from making payments to intermediaries for under-age players.