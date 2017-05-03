Rossoneri great Baresi reminisces golden era 

One characteristic that has a defining legacy and distinguishes the Italian game from the rest of the world is the way they master the art of defensive football.

Over the years, the Serie A produced several talented players who showed their true worth in defence.

Perhaps one of the most accomplished of all time is Franco Baresi, the former Milan captain and centre-half who continued to raise the standards for the ones following in his footsteps at club and international level.

A few weeks ago, the 31-year era of Silvio Berlusconi as Milan supremo came to an end after the holding Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux, represented by David Han Li and Yonghong Li, acquired 99,93 per cent of the San Siro giants.

Baresi was one of the pivotal players during the Berlusconi era. He was club captain for 15 years, claiming almost all silverware at stake in the footballing world.

“I spent many years with Milan and it was a great honour to represent such a renowned football club,” Baresi, who was brought to Malta earlier this month by Dr Clifton Grima as guest of San Ġwann FC who were celebrating their return to Division One, told the Times of Malta.

“Silvio Berlusconi’s decision to bring his involvement with the club to an end was sad but we all understand his position.

“However, the new venture opens the door for new opportunities and other ventures for the club.

“It won’t be easy for the team to repeat the same feats we achieved but with the right investments and careful planning, Milan will become a successful club once again.”

Baresi was renowned for his leadership on the field and maintaining discipline in his defensive line. His trait was to read the opponents and anticipate every move inside Milan’s half while imposing the team’s tactics of total football and pressing game.

One hardly sees anyone doing all that with such efficiency as Baresi did in his days.

“There are world class defenders today,” Baresi reckoned.

“Football has evolved and everyone tries to be more offensive these days but you can still admire players like Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique and Leonardo Bonucci. They’re all great defenders with different abilities and great talent.

“During my time, the markers and the sweeper were very important roles on the field and playing at the back also helped me to improve my possession count.

“When we shifted to zone marking, I felt more accomplished even though it was not always an easy task when facing the likes of Diego Maradona to mention one of the star players in attack I had to deal with.”

Franco Baresi lifted the European Cup trophy three times in his career.

Baresi made his debut for Milan in April 1978 at the age of 18. At the time the team was under the guidance of Nils Lieldholm.

“Liedholm was an unassuming coach. He oozed confidence in his players and also had a knack to introduce young players in his team. I was one of them. With Liedholm, I learned to fulfil my role in zone marking which eventually I continued to develop when Arrigo Sacchi was employed by Milan as coach.”

Aged 14, Baresi was rejected by Inter after a trial but the more articulate Rossoneri scouts saw a future in the lad and offered him a contract… a move they never regretted.

Baresi went on to play 719 competitive matches in the famous red and black shirt. He also figured 81 times for the national team. He won the European Cup three times and the Scudetto on six occasions.

Maldini partnership

One of the greatest defensive partners Baresi was ever paired with was Paolo Maldini. With the two of them in the same line-up, Milan conceded only 23 goals in almost 200 matches, a statistic which highlights the solidity and thick defensive cover that the duo provided when called into action.

“Paolo Maldini was an extraordinary player, great on the wing, alongside with others such as Mauro Tassotti,” Baresi said.

“Together we played for around 10 years at Milan and I can say that it was one of the best all-time defensive partnerships in Serie A.”

But Milan’s great success at home and abroad was not only founded on solid defending.

During Baresi’s time, Milan also had the formidable Dutch trio of Ruud Gullit, Marco Van Basten and Frank Rijkaard in the side.

“They’re all great players and I had an exceptional relationship with all three of them,” Baresi said.

“They were true professionals and I think it­ is impossible to find three players of their calibre all in the same team with their character, physique and talent.’’

While the Derby della Madonnina between Milan and Inter is always a special occasion for the Serie A, it also meant something more to the Baresi family.

Franco’s brother, Giuseppe, was already a regular at Inter when his brother joined the Milan ranks.

Before Franco became an accomplished defender, he was still considered as ‘the other Baresi’ among the Italian media.

“It was always special to play against my brother Giuseppe,” Baresi said.

“Nonetheless, I am grateful that we both played at the back so we rarely got involved in a direct challenge on the field.”

With the change of ownership and a fresh influx of young players and officials joining the club, Milan are striving to greatness as they attempt to get back to the old glory days. Baresi is still mulling his options.

“Really, I don’t know what the future holds for me with the new ownership. They will take their time to settle down and I still have to meet with the new board,” Baresi said.