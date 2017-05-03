Football news

Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman has been banned for two games for diving in their 3-1 derby defeat to Lazio.

Referee Daniele Orsato awarded a penalty after the 27-year-old fell in the penalty area, but he was retrospectively punished after replays showed he had not been touched by any Lazio player.

“After moving the ball laterally with his foot, (Strootman) made an unnatural twist before falling to the ground...” Serie A said in a statement on their website www.legaseriea.it.

The Dutchman will miss key games against sixth-placed Milan on Sunday and against leaders Juventus on May 14.

Coutinho hopeful of quick return

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is hopeful of returning to action soon after sustaining a dead leg during the club’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Watford on Monday.

The 24-year-old limped off the pitch in the first 15 minutes of the match at Vicarage Road and was replaced by Adam Lallana but manager Juergen Klopp said that the Brazilian had not been badly injured.

“He has a dead leg, hopefully it’s not too serious but of course it’s really painful and no chance (he could continue). Everybody could see he tried hard, but no chance,” Klopp told reporters.

Navas to be offered new City deal

Jesus Navas is set to be offered a new deal by Manchester City after impressing manager Pep Guardiola with his recent performances at right-back, ESPN FC reported yesterday

Navas, 31, is one of six senior first-team players at City who are out of contract at the end of the season.

Sevilla president Jose Castro has said the club have made contact regarding the Spain international, while Roma are also reported to be interested in signing him for free at the end of the season.

But Navas has started six of the last seven matches as a right-back or wing-back and has made a big impression with his speed and ability to supplement attacks, prompting City to line up a new deal for him.

Muntari suspended for one match

Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari has been banned for one game after he walked off the pitch at Cagliari on Sunday, having been booked for complaining to the referee about racist abuse in the crowd.

Serie A’s disciplinary committee also said that no action would be taken against Cagliari because only around 10 supporters were involved in abusing Muntari.

Ghanaian midfielder Muntari said he suffered abuse throughout his side’s 1-0 defeat at Cagliari but was booked for dissent when he asked the match official to stop the game.”

Ibra knee surgery a success

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone surgery on his damaged right knee and will make a full recovery.

The 35-year-old Swede, whose contract expires at the end of the season, travelled to the United States to undergo surgery at the Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) and has started his rehabilitation.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone successful knee surgery. He will make a full recovery and has not suffered a career-ending injury,” his agent Mino Raiola said in a statement.

“Zlatan has started rehabilitation at UPMC and will remain under the care of Dr Fu and Dr. Musahl throughout his recovery.”

Sinclair scoops awards double

Scott Sinclair has declared his debut campaign at Celtic the “best and happiest” of his career after scooping a club awards double.

The 28-year-old was voted the Hoops’ player of the year by both team-mates and fans ahead of their awards night on Sunday.

The wide player has netted 25 goals and rejuvenated his career after being reunited with manager Brendan Rodgers following an unhappy spell at Aston Villa.

Sinclair told Celtic TV: “This is the best time and the happiest time in my career right now. To have the connection with the fans and all of them who voted for me, it just means so much to me.”