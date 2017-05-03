Ajax coach calls for big performance

Ajax head coach Peter Bosz believes only an “incredible” performance will see his side get past Lyon to reach the Europa League final.

The Eredivisie club, European champions in 1995, host their French visitors this evening (kick-off: 18.45) as May 4 falls on a Dutch national holiday for Remembrance of the Dead.

Despite the significance of the clash, Bosz is confident the players can rise to the challenge against the Ligue 1 side, who are targeting a qualification route back into the Champions League having seen their domestic challenge for the top three fade.

“There are only good teams in the semi-finals. Lyon definitely fits that description, and so does Ajax,” said Bosz, whose team have won their last six home games in European competition and edged past Schalke in the quarter-finals.

“We will need to be in top form for both matches in order to reach the final and that is what we are planning to do.”

With defenders Nick Viergever and Joel Veltman suspended, Jairo Riedewald and Kenny Tete are set to step into the Ajax rearguard.

“I have total confidence in them, because they’re both outstanding players,” added Bosz at a press conference, quoted on the club’s official website.

“Of course it’s going to be tough, but that’s football. Now, they will need to play an incredible match in the semi-finals, and I am convinced that they will do just that.”