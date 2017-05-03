Agius and Kristensen shortlisted for top accolade

Hibernians duo Andrei Agius and Bjorn Kristensen were shortlisted among the finalists of the Footballer of the Year award which will be announced at the MFA Awards at the Mediterranean Conference Centre on May 14.

Journalists, club coaches and captains, and coaches from the MFA Technical Centre took part in the voting process.

Agius and Kristensen have enjoyed an excellent campaign for the Paolites who have just secured their 12th league title this season.

The other three contenders for the top award are Birkirkara duo Gareth Sciberras and Joseph Zerafa and Paul Fenech, of Balzan.

Of the five finalists in this year’s MFA Footballer of the Year category, only Paul Fenech has won the award in the past, precisely in season 2012-13.

All five nominees for the Footballer of the Year award have represented Malta at senior level while the three finalists for the Young Player of the Year prize – Jean Borg (Valletta), Jurgen Degabriele (Hibernians) and Jake Grech (Ħamrun) – are members of the Malta U-21 squad.

The three shortlisted candidates in seven other categories – Coach of the Year, Foreign Player of the Year, First Division Best Player, Second Division Best Player, Third Division Best Player, Women’s League Best Player and Best Youth League player – have also been announced.

The public will decide the winner of the best goal award.

The MFA Awards Organising Committee will issue a shortlist of 10 goals in the coming days and each entry will be assigned an SMS number for voting purposes.

The nominees

Footballer of the Year: A. Agius (Hibs); P. Fenech (Balzan); B. Kristensen (Hibs); G. Sciberras (Birkirkara); J. Zerafa (Birkirkara).

Coach of the Year: D. Doncic (St Andrews); M. Miller (Hibs); O. Spiteri (Balzan).

Young player of the year: J. Borg (Valletta); J. Degabriele (Hibs); J. Grech (Ħamrun Spartans).

Foreign player of the year: A. Da Silva Souza (Balzan); B. Kaljevic (Balzan); J. Lima (Hibernians).

Division One best player: E. Beu (Lija Athletic); J. Cabral (Senglea); Y. De Jesus Messias (Naxxar Lions).

Division Two best player: G. Galea (Qrendi); T. Kumpei (Żejtun); A. Tabone (Żejtun Corinthians).

Division Three best player: L. Galea (Dingli); R. Sell (Kalkara); T. Thomas (Kalkara).

Women’s League best player: A.M. Said (Birkirkara); S. Farrugia (Birkirkara); S. Zammit (Hibernians).

Best Youth League player: I. Busuttil (Pietà); N. Frendo (Mosta); K. Shaw (Sliema).