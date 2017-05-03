Nemea to appeal shortly against licence suspension

Nemea Bank chairman Heikki Niemelä has confirmed that an appeal will shortly be filed against the decision of the European Central Bank to withdraw its licence.

The shareholders had 30 days in which to apply for cancellation of the decision made by the ECB in early April to withdraw the licence and 60 days to take the case to the EU courts.

The Malta Financial Services Authority first highlighted there were regulatory shortcomings at the bank last year, appointing PwC in April 2016 as the “competent person” to take charge of the bank’s assets to “safeguard the interests of depositors and its other clients” and to assume control of the bank’s business.

The shareholders had increased the capital by €3 million in April 2016 and still insist the bank had been sufficiently capitalised – however, the regulatory issues that led to the cancellation were never fully explained.

“The board of the bank had – under its lawful control before the appointment of the ‘competent person’ – always strived to ensure that the bank is fully compliant with any applicable regulation,” Mr Niemelä told the Times of Malta.

The bank has always been highly liquid

The depositors are eligible to claim from Malta’s Depositor Compensation Scheme, which would in turn then recoup the amounts paid from the bank’s assets, according to procedure. According to the audited financial statements for 2015, the scheme had financial assets of €35.4 million, plus assets pledged by the Maltese banks in its favour of €89.3 million – meaning it has €124.7 million in total at its disposal.

Mr Niemelä stressed that there should be no reason why the assets would not meet the bank’s liabilities.

“The bank has always been highly liquid and has never defaulted any payment, and has always had liquidity well in excess of any deposit being due for repayment. In May 2016, the bank’s assets exceeded its liabilities by €8-9 million. It is not possible for us to imagine any grounds for a shortfall, given that amount €8-9 million of capital after the ‘competent person’ was put into the bank,” he said.

According to unaudited accounts, the online bank had assets of €68 million as at March 2016 and owed €61 million to its few thousand customers, most of whom reside overseas.