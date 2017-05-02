Watch: Marlene Farrugia on 'saving Malta from the wolves'

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

As Malta heads towards a snap election, Partit Demokratiku leader Marlene Farrugia says the country has a unique opportunity to save itself from the wolves.

Dr Farrugia rejects accusations that her party's decision to contesting the election under the Nationalist Party banner was a recipe for chaos, insisting it would keep the coalition in check.

The independent MP also fields questions probing whether her partner Godfrey Farrugia - who quit as Labour Party whip last Saturday - could stand with her party in the June 3 general election.

The full interview will be uploaded tomorrow morning.