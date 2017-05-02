Following the successful Mdina and Valletta Ghost Tours, a ghost tour of the historical city of Vittoriosa is being held today.

The beautiful and ancient maritime city of Vittoriosa, or Birgu as it is known by the Maltese, is the oldest settlement in the Grand Harbour area.

Ideally situated for safe anchorage, the area has been occupied since prehistoric times, developing strong connections with maritime, mercantile and military activities over the centuries.

Serving as a home to the navies of the Order of St John and the British, it also withstood two brutal sieges: by the Ottoman Turks during the Great Siege of 1565, and during World War II, when the constant Axis air attacks between 1940-1943 caused widespread death and destruction throughout the city.

These and the many other dark events witnessed by Vittoriosa throughout the course of history have left their imprint, as attested by the many ghosts that reputedly haunt this city.

Tales of hauntings, the Holy Roman Inquisition and its torture methods, public executions, and tragedies that took place across the centuries are all included in the Vittoriosa Dark Tour.

This event is a normal-paced walking tour of the city by night. It is generally accessible but includes streets with stairs that offer no alternative method of passage.

The Vittoriosa Ghost Tour is being held today at 8pm by the Malta Free Walking Tours. The group will meet at Café Riche, Vittoriosa.