Seminar on Ġorġ ‘tal-Mużew’

The Department of Maltese at the University is holding an academic seminar focusing on oral tradition, with particular attention to the poetry of Ġorġ Agius, known as Ġorġ ‘tal-Mużew’.

This seminar, part of a series of academic talks organised by the department, will feature a general introduction by Adrian Grima, a presentation of the book Il-Ħajja ta’ Ġorġ Agius by Tonio Bonello, critical comment by Kit Azzopardi and a discussion moderated by Michael Spagnol.

Agius will also be present at the seminar to recite some of his rhymes.

This seminar is being held today at the Pietru Pawl Saydon Hall (Arts Lecture Theatre) at the University of Malta at 6pm. For more information, visit the Facebook page Maltin.