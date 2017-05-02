Mirrorless: an experience, a book

Carla Cantore

The Malta Institute of Professional Photography (MIPP), in collaboration with Materaw – Photographic Culture Association of Matera, Italy, is hosting a forum on the photo-reportage by photographer Carla Cantore, author of the book Mirrorless – With No Mirror.

This book is a photographic project on the theme of eating disorders, arising from a six-month long research conducted in the Multidisciplinary Integrated Educational Centre G. Gioia in Chiaromonte, Italy.

The book comprises photographs and is enriched with texts by doctors and specialists in this field.

Eating disorders are often talked about yet very few really know the matter. Cantore, a professional photographer specialising in a three-year Master of New Art Therapies in Rome, has perfectly managed in soliciting empathy from the observer.

Anyone browsing through her work has the opportunity to communicate with the image itself, listening with their eyes to stories of pain and victories along a path where communication is paramount: communication between the health worker and the patient, communication between patients themselves, communication between the patient and the rest of the world. But, above all, communication between the body and the mind that finally become empathic again through photography in motion.

Cantore was born in 1972 in Matera where she currently lives and works. She started working with photography a decade ago, while collaborating with the ARCI Bari for a research report on youth issues and political refugees matters. She became so involved that she decided to attend workshops on social and denunciation photography, photo features, portrait and conceptual photography.

Cantore is currently enrolled in a three-year training course in art therapy specialising in visual arts, photos and videos in Rome, run by professor Oliviero Rossi. This training has led her to attend personal growth workshops run with a specific method of active involvement in the therapeutic process, aimed at people undergoing existential issues.

Cantore has actively taken part in projects run by the international collective of photographers, Échiquier, comprising 70 photographers from 34 countries who use their photography for public awareness campaigns, helping people with severe psychophysical disabilities through social projects.

After fulfilling her Mirrorless project she published this photographic book about it.

Apart from Cantore, the book lauch will host Kevin Casha, professional photographer and president of The Malta Institute of Professional Photography (MIPP), and dietician Mario Caruana.

The book launch is being held today at Le Meridien, St Julian’s, at at 730pm. For more information, visit www.mipp-malta.com.