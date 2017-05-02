Advert
Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 00:01

Flute and piano concert

Silvio Zammit and Ramona Zammit Formosa

Flautist Silvio Zammit and pianist Ramona Zammit Formosa are performing an eclectic programme of vivacious and melodious classical music during a lunchtime concert in Valletta.

The two musicians will be presenting works by Marcello, Albinoni, Pachelbel and Cimarosa.

This event is bein held today at the Oratory of St Francis church, Valletta, to raise funds for the Franciscan church. Tickets may be obtained from the venue half an hour before the concert begins. For more information, call 7968 0952 or e-mail: [email protected].

