Advert
Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 00:01

Cooking class

Nick Vella

Nick Vella

Chef Nick Vella is holding a cooking class as part of a series of Master Grill Sessions at the Marina Hotel, St Julian’s.

He will teach all about the different cuts, cooking methods, hints, tips and tricks to gear one up for a season of summertime grilling.

The cooking class is being held today at the Marina Hotel, St Julian’s, from 5.50pm to 9pm. For more information, visit http://marinahotel.com.mt .

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Sacred music concert in Sliema

  2. Announcements

  3. Announcements

  4. Calligraphy exhibition with a difference

  5. Pharmacies open today

  6. Mosta exhibition

  7. Vittoriosa ghost tour

  8. Seminar on Ġorġ ‘tal-Mużew’

  9. Cooking class

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed