Cooking class
Chef Nick Vella is holding a cooking class as part of a series of Master Grill Sessions at the Marina Hotel, St Julian’s.
He will teach all about the different cuts, cooking methods, hints, tips and tricks to gear one up for a season of summertime grilling.
The cooking class is being held today at the Marina Hotel, St Julian’s, from 5.50pm to 9pm. For more information, visit http://marinahotel.com.mt .
