Announcements

GAUCI. On April 29, Rev Mgr JOHN BOSCO, Archdeacon of the Gozo Cathedral Chapter and Rector of the Perpetual Adoration Church of Savina, aged 79, of Victoria, Gozo, passed away comforted by the sacrament of the sick. His bereaved are his brothers Mgr Joseph and Louis, his sisters Georgia Savage, Nazzarena Vella and Tarcisia and her husband Publius Meilaq, several nephews and nieces among whom Fr Victor Vella, Mgr Joe Vella Gauci and Fr John Meilaq, other relatives and friends. Today, Tuesday, May 2 at 3pm, Mgr Gauci’s body will be presented at Savina Church for God’s people to pay respect, interspersed with prayer and praised. The cortege leaves Savina Church for Gozo Cathedral at 5pm where a Requiem Mass will be celebrated by Mgr Mario Grech, Bishop of Gozo, at 5.30pm. After Mass his body will be taken from the Cathedral Square to Independence Square accompanied by the Leone Band, followed by burial at the Santa Maria Cemetery, Victoria. Eternal rest grant to him O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.

MICALLEF. On April 30 at Mater Dei Hospital, ROSE, widow of Francis, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Paul and his wife Loreta, Cettina, Margaret and her husband Frank, Charles and his wife Anne, Raymond and his wife Carmen, Mario widower of her daughter Josephine; her grandchildren Conrad, Bertrand, Tiziana, JeanClaude, Nadia, Francesca, Jeanelle, Liana and Edward, their spouses, her great grandchildren Calvin, Lauren and Nina, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, May 2, at 2pm for St Paul’s Collegiate church, Rabat, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margerita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.

SPITERI. On April 30, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Hospital, MARY DORIS, née Xerri, aged 73, of Ħamrun residing in Naxxar, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband Hubert (of Kee Clamps), her brothers and sisters; Eric and Elizabeth, Albert and Josephine, Edwin, Lina and Noel, Patrick and Margaret, Raymond and Louise, Claire widow of her brother Charles, Tessie widow of her brother Franz; her husband’s brothers and sisters; Oswald and Ruth, Liliana, Elizabeth and Paul, Gloria and Umberto, Pauline widow of Martin and Joseph and Carmen; nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, May 2, at 2pm for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm followed by interment at the Addolorata Cemetery in the family grave. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares would be appreciated.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – Mro. AMANTE ATTARD. Everlasting memories of a beloved father and grandfather, today the 34th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his sons Romuald and his wife Agnes, and Hilary, his grandsons Reinhard and his wife Charlene, and Rambert, his sister Mary, in-laws, relatives, friends and members of the 12th May Band Club, Żebbuġ. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEBONO. In loving memory of our dear father WILLIAM on the 31st anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Suzanne and Marie Claire and their families.

GANADO – Prof. JOSEPH MAX. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the first anniversary of his passing away. Greatly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Angela, Max and Veronica, Johanna and David, Elizabeth and Adrian, Sarah and Christopher, Stephanie and Nikolai, Ann and Reginald, Sandra and Richard, Daniel, Benjamin, Ana, Giulia and Luke. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA. Fond and everlasting memories of dearest MARIKA, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, on the sixth anniversary of her death. We thank you for the love and happiness we shared. You are forever in our hearts. Carmel, Patricia and Mary.

SERRACINO. Treasured memories of our beloved ERIC, today the first anniversary of his demise. Always close to our hearts, forever in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by his wife Mireille, his only son Paul, his parents Carmen and Charles Serracino, his parents in-law Lydia and Lino Vella, his brother Karl and his family, and other relatives and friends who remember him with much love and respect. God’s finger touched him, and he slept – Tennyson. A mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at 8.30am today at the Santa Luċija parish church.