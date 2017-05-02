Walk St Elmo ramparts freely

Imagine this: the authorities issue a decree banning all tourists from Mdina. Imagine what the public reaction would be. “This is madness”. “Tourism is a vital industry for Malta. We cannot allow this to happen”. “How can we deprive tourists of such an important visitor attraction?”

Of course, no public authority would do anything so stupid. But wait a minute. There is a public authority which did something similar and contrary to the interests of the tourism industry, not in Mdina but at Fort St Elmo.

It is now two years since the Fort St Elmo project was completed. Extensive parts of the fortification system have been restored, creating some very attractive spaces within the fort and along the bastions.

Representing the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation, my role in the project began in 2009. I led and coordinated the team that developed the project concept. On-site works began in early 2012. I remained involved until site works were well under way.

The site presented many challenges because of the extent of the area, the historic nature of the buildings and spaces and the poor condition of some of the former.

Apart from extensive restoration and the new military history museum, the project also envisaged the setting up of a ramparts walk that would be accessible to all, without payment.

In spite of commitments to the EU funding agency, Heritage Malta decided to restrict access to the area. Only tourists who pay to enter the museum get to see the many historic buildings and spaces of Fort St Elmo and its surrounding bastions.

The fort’s urban heritage is not treated as an important attraction in its own right but as a space that you happen to walk through before you enter the military museum.

Heritage Malta is grossly mishandling the fort’s immense tourism potential.

When the project concept was being developed, the objective was for the Maltese public and tourists to enjoy the exceptionally unique historic environment and the magnificent sea views.

The design allowed for a clear demarcation between the museum and the ramparts walk, granting access to the former against payment while allowing free public access to the ramparts walk.

The walk, as conceived in the project, is almost one kilometre long, from the Mediterranean Conference Centre, along the bastions surrounding the fort and up to the Vendôme Bastion (access to lower St Elmo).

The thinking was that free public access to the ramparts walk would provide more opportunities for tourists to explore and to learn about our rich history.

The idea that tourism is about going from one paid museum to another is antiquated. Tourists want to get a feel of the place: of the streets and the piazzas, of the activity within and outside historic buildings, of the history and the narratives of the historic structures.

Fort St Elmo offers this and more.

Free public access to the ramparts walk would be a significant addition to the tourism product offered in Valletta and would provide added value to the Valletta experience.

The authorities have a responsibility not only to protect our heritage but also to make it accessible to the public and thus raise public awareness of its importance. Fort St Elmo is a vital part of our urban heritage.

Suffice it to say that it played a role in two international events in which Malta had a central role: the Great Siege of 1565 and World War II.

Unless there is an overwhelming reason to the contrary, it should be made readily accessible to the public. This was the thinking behind the project proposals for Fort St Elmo.

Since time immemorial, the area has been closed off to the public, first for military reasons by the British and more recently because it was used as a police academy.

Malta’s colonial times have long since finished, so the time is ripe for this area to become a truly public space. The ramparts walk should be treated like a public garden, with free public access during daytime and closed at night for security.

It is truly ironic that, just months away from Valletta being a cultural capital of Europe, people are shut out of Valletta’s most important cultural and historical site (except for paying visitors).

Is this Heritage Malta’s idea of inclusivity?

It is a shame that, in spite of the expenditure of significant public funds, the non-paying public is being deprived access to this historic site.

I appeal to the authorities to allow free public access to the Fort St Elmo ramparts walk, in line with what was originally conceived for the project.

John Ebejer lectures at the University of Malta.