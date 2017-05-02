Dubai gets its own Microsoft font

Dubai continues attempts to be ranked first in the digital world.

Apparently not content with having the world's tallest building, an indoor ski slope and countless other baubles, Dubai now boasts one more: its own typographic font, according to BBC News.

The Middle East business hub unveiled the new font designed with Microsoft's help. The government communication office said the Dubai Font integrates Arabic and Latin alphabets and is available for use in 23 languages.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum ordered government bodies to begin using the new font in their official correspondence.

The city's Crown Prince has claimed that he has been personally involved in "all the stages" of development of the font and he believes it to be "a very important step for us as part of our continuous efforts to be ranked first in the digital world.

"We are confident that this new font and its unique specifications will prove popular among other fonts used online and in smart technologies across the world."

Dubai's government said the font "reflects modernity and is inspired by the city" and "was designed to create harmony between Latin and Arabic".

In a statement accompanying the launch of the city's unique typeface, officials said: "Self-expression is an art form. Through it you share who you are, what you think and how you feel to the world. To do so you need a medium capable of capturing the nuances of everything you have to say."

The Dubai Font has been deemed "a new global medium for self-expression."

However, this may prove controversial in the face of the human rights record of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates, being criticised for its restrictions on free speech.

Despite the constitution guaranteeing the upkeep of this fundamental right, Human Rights Watch says that this "has no effect on the daily life of the citizen".