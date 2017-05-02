'147-year-old man' laid to rest in Indonesia

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

An Indonesian man who claimed to be the world's oldest person has been laid to rest. According to his identity card, he was born on December 31, 1870.

According to official papers, Sodimejo passed away on Sunday at the age of 147, making him the oldest person in the world.

Known for spending his days smoking and eating, Sodimejo managed to outlive four wives, 10 siblings and all of his children, leaving his care to the next generation.

"There were no specific signs from grandfather before he passed away, it was even a surprise to me. The problem was he didn't want to eat or drink. On Sunday he asked to go for a walk by himself. Then at 5.00 p.m. he passed away," one of his grandsons said.

According to Sodimejo's ID card, he was born in 1870, but there's been some speculation around that, since Indonesia only started recording births in 1900.

While he was alive, local authorities also said they were going to help him get into the Guinness book of world records, but that never happened.