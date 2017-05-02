Today's front pages
The following are the top headlines in Malta's newspapers. The front pages are dominated by the snap general election, called yesterday.
Times of Malta says the 33-day electoral campaign is expected to be intense.
l-orizzont, under a large picture of yesterday's Labour mass meeting, carries the headline 'The road to June 3'.
In-Nazzjon says the prime minister's decision to call a snap election reflects a government in crisis. It also quotes remarks by Simon Busuttil that the election will pit the people against Joseph Muscat.
The Malta Independent also carries a picture of the PL meeting, while saying the election will be on June 3.
