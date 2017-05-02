Advert
Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 18:00

Run out of billboards? Barriers will do

Political parties scramble to claim advertising space

Motorists heading into Valletta are greeted by a wall of Labour Party slogans. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Malta's two major political parties have ditched good taste in a scramble to claim advertising space. 

Barriers intended to stop pedestrians from crossing the busy National Road by Floriana's Porte des Bombes have been carpeted in political advertising. 

Installed just last March, the barriers have been covered from end-to-end in Labour Party posters sporting the party's campaign slogan L-Aqwa Żmien Ta' Pajjiżna (The best time for our country).

Keen not to be outdone, Nationalist Party workers have covered barriers surrounding the Msida skate park roundabout in electoral advertising of their own, with motorists passing through the busy junction reminded - over and over again - that Jien Nagħżel Malta.

Times of Malta has approached Transport Malta for comment. 

An Msida roundabout has been covered in PN propaganda. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

 

