One time grant for port workers who ceased to be licenced in June 2007
Port workers licenced between April 4, 1973 until June 1, 2007, who ceased to be licenced after this period will be given a one-time grant, the government said in a statement.
The statement did not disclose what this one-time grant would be.
It invited those interested to apply between tomorrow and June 9, sending the application to the Transport Ministry, Block A, Triq Francesco Buonamici in Floriana FRN 1700 between 8am and 1pm.
Applications can be obtained online here.
Further information can be obtained from the GOverntmnet Gazette published on May 2.
