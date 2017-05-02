Advert
Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 19:19

One time grant for port workers who ceased to be licenced in June 2007

Port workers licenced between April 4, 1973 until June 1, 2007, who ceased to be licenced after this period will be given a one-time grant, the government said in a statement.

The statement did not disclose what this one-time grant would be.

It invited those interested to apply between tomorrow and June 9, sending the application to the Transport Ministry, Block A, Triq Francesco Buonamici in Floriana FRN 1700 between 8am and 1pm.

Applications can be obtained online here.

Further information can be obtained from the GOverntmnet Gazette published on May 2.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Muscat promises tax cuts for all, better...

  2. Watch: General election on June 3,...

  3. Curtain falls on political career of...

  4. Kodi TV streaming service ruled illegal...

  5. Watch: 'Save Malta from Joseph Muscat',...

  6. Watch: Muscat must go if inquiry finds...

  7. Pilatus Bank and whistleblower disagree...

  8. Labour rallies the troops in Valletta

  9. 'Campaign billboards on their way'

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed