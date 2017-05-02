MUT to restart election process

Franklin Barbara. Right: Marco Bonnici.

The Malta Union of Teachers will be hiring the services of professional auditors to restart an election process from scratch, the union said today.

The union's electoral board resigned en bloc last week stalling the election process.

The election is being contested by Malta Union of Teachers senior vice-president Marco Bonnici and general secretary Franklin Barbara.

The two candidates have accused each other of hijacking the electoral process. The election process is expected to be concluded by the end of this month.

