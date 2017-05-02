Muscat has to go if inquiry finds against Schembri, whatever election outcome, Busuttil insists

Opposition and PN leader Simon Busuttil insisted today that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat would have to step down if the current Magisterial inquiry found against his chief of staff Keith Schembri.

He expressed certainty that the inquiry would find, at least, against Mr Schembri because in that case, he had presented solid evidence.

"If the magistrate considers my evidence about corruption in the sale of citizenship, he has to say that Keith Schembri should be taken to court or other action needs to be taken. And when that happens, Muscat has to go too," Dr Busuttil said.

This morning Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said he would step down if the inquiry found against him. But when asked whether he would step down if the inquiry found against Mr Schembri, Dr Muscat said everyone would have to shoulder his responsibilities.

Dr Busuttil said however that Dr Muscat would have to go if the inquiry found against Mr Schembri, even if that happened after a Labour election victory.

"The two work closely together, they are one, they are accomplices," Dr Busuttil said.

He said the magistrate had a difficult task, especially with regard to the Egrant claims, since evidence had been removed from Pilatus Bank. The issue was who the magistrate would believe, but he was confident he would not be influenced.

In comments at a press conference, Dr Busutill said it was clear that the prime minister had called an election a year early because his back was to the wall.

The country was in a crisis because the prime minister had not resigned despite being under a criminal investigation. Dr Muscat had also backed his chief of staff Keith Schembri, despite the claims, backed by evidence, brought against him.

This crisis had been created by a corrupt government and by the roadmap of Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi, who were only bent on making money.

It was clear, he said, that Dr Muscat feared the outcome of the inquiry and thought he could wipe the slate clean with the general election.

“The people will not forgive your sins and a general election cannot replace the course of justice,” he said.

The choice, therefore, was between PanamaMuscat and Malta of the Maltese, Dr Busuttil said.

The prime minister had not only broken the promises he made in the last general election, but he did the opposite, and his supporters had been betrayed, Dr Busuttil said.

Those broken promises included the slogan Malta Taghna Lkoll, the promise of zero tolerance to corruption, and the promises of accountability, transparency and meritocracy.

“He let us all down,” Dr Busuttil said.

His commitment, his mission, Dr Busuttil said, was to clean up politics once and for all.

He asked all to join him in this ‘tough challenge.”

“I will not let you down” Dr Busuttil said, drawing parallels with his actions in the EU referendum 13 years ago.

He said the PN would present its ideas and proposals for the general election in the coming days. Apart from the general electoral manifesto, it would issue a specific programme for Gozo and another focused on the needs of young people.

He recalled that the PN had already issued proposals on the environment, small businesses and mass transport.

MUSCAT'S PROPOSALS

On the promises made this morning by Joseph Muscat, Dr Busuttil said many were already being made by the PN, such as tax cutting. The PN had, for example, promised to cut tax for businesses to 10%, which was better than what Labour was promising.

But the prime minister's proposals did not address the main issue, which was Joseph Muscat himself for closing an eye to corruption, Dr Busuttil said.

On the economy, Dr Busuttil said the economy was doing well in a favourable international economic climate. But it was the PN which pushed the economy forward at a time when there was an international crisis. Just imagine what it would have done in a favourable economic climate.