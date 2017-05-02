Martin Micallef appointed Broadcasting Authority head
Martin Micallef has been appointed chairman of the Broadcasting Authority, taking over from George Mifsud who passed away before he could assume the reins after his appointment
A graduate in mass communication, Mr Micallef worked in PBS for several years and also served as general secretary of the Malta-Italy chamber of commerce.
He also worked for the international Mediterraneo TV service.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.