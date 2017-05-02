Advert
Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 08:40

Martin Micallef appointed Broadcasting Authority head

Martin Micallef has been appointed chairman of the Broadcasting Authority, taking over from George Mifsud who passed away before he could assume the reins after his appointment

A graduate in mass communication, Mr Micallef worked in PBS for several years and also served as general secretary of the Malta-Italy chamber of commerce.

He also worked for the international Mediterraneo TV service. 

