Local unemployment at half EU average, Eurostat figures show

Unemployment declined across most EU member states. Photo: Shutterstock

Malta's unemployment rate in March was half the EU average during that month, new figures released by Eurostat show.

The local 4.1 per cent rate registered was the EU's third best during March, with only the Czech Republic (3.2 per cent) and Germany (3.9 per cent) having lower unemployment rates. Greece (23.5 per cent) and Spain (18.2 per cent) lagged at the bottom of employment tables.

The EU28 rate of 8 per cent was a shade lower than the 8.1 per cent registered in the previous month and compared favourably to the 8.7 per cent unemployment rate registered across the EU 12 months ago.

Unemployment across eurozone member states was higher, at 9.5 per cent, though that figure is also more positive than the 10.2 per cent registered in March of last year.

Both the EU28 and eurozone figures are the lowest recorded by the EU's statistical office since 2009.

Compared with a year ago, the unemployment rate in March 2017 fell in 23 member states, remained stable in France and Austria and increased in Denmark (from 6.0 per cent to 6.2 per cent), Italy (from 11.5 per cent to 11.7 per cent) and Lithuania (from 8.0 per cent to 8.1 per cent). The largest decreases were registered in Croatia (from 14.0 per cent to 11.3 per cent), Portugal (from 12.0 per cent to 9.8 per cent), Spain (from 20.3 per cent to 18.2 per cent) and Ireland (from 8.3 per cent to 6.4 per cent).

