Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 17:05

Italy to temporarily reintroduce border controls

G7 Summit in Taormina prompts stricter checks

Border controls are to be reintroduced in Italy between midnight of May 10 to midnight of May 30, the government said.

It said this was being done in view of the upcoming G7 summit in Taormina on May 26-27.

The G7 meeting will be the first such summit to feature US President Donald Trump and will also include Germany, France, Italy and Britain.

