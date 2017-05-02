Hunter fined and conditionally discharged

The man caught on camera yesterday morning shooting down a turtle dove in the Nigret area in the vicinity of Rabat was fined €2,000 and had his hunting licence suspended for two years following his arraignment this afternoon.

Mark Buhagiar, 38, from Rabat, was charged with various offences under the Wild Birds Conservation Regulations after having been filmed shooting down the protected species while using another live bird as a decoy. The hunter was also accused of having carried an automatic or semi-automatic weapon together with ammunition and to have violated the conditions of his licence issued in terms of the Arms Act.

The man was further charged with having shot down the protected bird while the hunting season is closed, using a stolen weapon.

The culprit was arrested after members of the Administrative Law Enforcement unit were alerted to the incident and shown incriminating footage.

The court, presided over by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, after hearing the accused admit to the charges, imposed a fine of €2,000 payable within two years. The court also ordered a two-year suspension of the hunter's licence.

With regards to the charge of having been in possession of a stolen weapon, the court conditionally discharged the accused for six months. The court finally ordered the confiscation of the weapon and all items seized by the police.

Inspector Colin Sheldon prosecuted.

Lawyer Patrick Valentino was defence counsel.