Retired magistrate, parliamentary secretary passes away

Retired magistrate and politician Joe Cassar died today, aged 70.

A former parliamentary secretary, Dr Cassar first contested the general elections on behalf of the Nationalist Party in 1971. He was appointed parliamentary secretary for housing in 1987 and for human resources in 1992.

He was a regular contributor to the Nationalist Party's newspaper In-Nazzjon.

He was sworn in as magistrate in 1998, serving until January 2007.

He was married to Mary Cardona and they had two children.