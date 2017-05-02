Advert
Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 19:04

Retired magistrate, parliamentary secretary passes away

Joe Cassar died today aged 70

Retired magistrate and politician Joe Cassar died today, aged 70.

A former parliamentary secretary, Dr Cassar first contested the general elections on behalf of the Nationalist Party in 1971. He was appointed parliamentary secretary for housing in 1987 and for human resources in 1992.

He was a regular contributor to the Nationalist Party's newspaper In-Nazzjon.

He was sworn in as magistrate in 1998, serving until January 2007.

He was married to Mary Cardona and they had two children.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Muscat promises tax cuts for all, better...

  2. Watch: General election on June 3,...

  3. Curtain falls on political career of...

  4. Kodi TV streaming service ruled illegal...

  5. Watch: 'Save Malta from Joseph Muscat',...

  6. Watch: Muscat must go if inquiry finds...

  7. Pilatus Bank and whistleblower disagree...

  8. Labour rallies the troops in Valletta

  9. 'Campaign billboards on their way'

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed