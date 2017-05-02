First June election in 46 years

It has been 46 years since a general election was held in June and only three elections have been held in that month since 1921, when Malta was granted self-government.

Dom Mintoff won the last general election to be held in June.

The last one, on June 12-14, 1971 was called by Nationalist Prime Minister George Borg Olivier and won by a single seat by the Labour Party, led by Dom Mintoff.

Since then the elections have been held in September 1976, December 1981, May 1987, February 1992, October 1996, September 1998, April 2003, March 2008 and March 2013.

The earlier June elections were in 1924 and 1932.

The 1924 election produced a minority government formed by the Democratic Nationalist Party and the Unione Politica Maltese. In 1926 they merged under the Nationalist Party banner.

Francesco Buhagiar became Prime Minister.

The 1932 election, postponed from 1930 amid political turmoil, yielded a major victory for the Nationalist Party, which won 65 per cent of the vote.

Sur Ugo Mifsud became Prime Minister on that occasion.