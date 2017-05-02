Curtain falls on political career of several MPs

Foreign Minister George Vella.

The dissolution of parliament for the upcoming June 3 general election has brought the curtain down on the parliamentary careers of a number of MPs, who will not be seeking re-election.

Among them will be the longest serving MP, Joe Debono Grech, who served as a minister under Dom Mintoff, Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici and Alfred Sant.

Popular among Labour voters in Birkirkara and well known for his fiery nature, Mr Debono Grech had been an MP since 1976 and previously served as agriculture and transport minister.

Also calling it a day is Foreign Minister George Vella, first elected in 1981 and then uninterruptedly since 1992. Dr Vella in 1992 turned down a proposal by Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici to succeed him at the helm of the Labour Party. He later served as deputy prime minister under Alfred Sant between 1996 and 1998.

Recognised as the man who urged Joseph Muscat to stand for the leadership of the Labour Party, Dr Vella is viewed as being in pole position to be appointed President, particularly if Labour is re-elected.

Also expected to be missing from the Labour list will be Godfrey Farrugia, the parliamentary group’s erstwhile whip. The possibility exists, however, that Dr Farrugia will join his wife as a candidate on the Democratic Party list. He would not discuss his political future when contacted by Times of Malta this morning.

Another long-serving MP calling it a day is former Gozo Minister Giovanna Debono, an MP for 30 years. She left the PN parliamentary group when her husband was arraigned in the 'works for votes' case two years ago.

But she told Times of Malta that she had decided to bow out even before the controversy over the court case. She was, however, very satisfied with her work in the House.

Also bowing out of politics is a relatively young MP, Charlo’ Bonnici, who served on the Nationalist Party's benches for the past two legislatures.

He told Times of Malta that he felt he should no longer juggle his duties as a company director and an MP.

Nationalist MP Tony Abela, a former parliamentary secretary, will not stand for re-election and hopes his seat will be taken instead by his son Sam, standing for election for the first time.

Notary Abela served on and off as an MP since 1987, representing the Rabat district. His own father, Sammy, was also an MP in the 1960s and 70s and passed away in office in 1977.

Notary Tony Abela hopes to be succeeded in the House by his son Sam.

Also not likely to stand for re-election will be Michael Gonzi, the former Prime Minister’s brother and a popular doctor in the St Paul's Bay area.

Contacted this morning, Dr Gonzi said he had not fully made up his mind yet, although he "does not think" he will stand.

It is unclear whether the Speaker, Anglu Farrugia, will figure on ballot papers this time round. Dr Farrugia did not stand in the last election, having been forced to resign his post as deputy leader of the Labour Party days before the general election following controversy over comments he made about a magistrate.

When contacted by Times of Malta this morning, Dr Farrugia declined to divulge his intentions.