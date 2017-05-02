Claudia Faniello in first Eurovision dress rehearsal
Breathlessly preparing for her big night in Kiev
Claudia Faniello has started her Eurovision Song Contest preparations in earnest in Kiev.
The festival will be held between Tuesday and Saturday next week.
Faniello will be fourth on stage in the second semi-final on Thursday week with her song Breathlessly.Breathlessly.
The first dress rehearsal was held on stage this morning, but practice has also been held in a hotel.
