Advert
Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 14:25

Claudia Faniello in first Eurovision dress rehearsal

Breathlessly preparing for her big night in Kiev

Claudia Faniello has started her Eurovision Song Contest preparations in earnest in Kiev.

The festival will be held between Tuesday and Saturday next week.  

Faniello will be fourth on stage in the second semi-final on Thursday week with her song Breathlessly.Breathlessly.

The first dress rehearsal was held on stage this morning, but practice has also been held in a hotel. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: General election on June 3,...

  2. Update 2: Muscat promises tax cuts for...

  3. Curtain falls on political career of...

  4. Kodi TV streaming service ruled illegal...

  5. Watch: 'Save Malta from Joseph Muscat',...

  6. Pilatus Bank and whistleblower disagree...

  7. Labour rallies the troops in Valletta

  8. 'Campaign billboards on their way'

  9. Muscat promises to step down if inquiry...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed