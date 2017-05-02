BOV internet banking runs into technical trouble

Technical hitches have hit Bank of Valletta's internet banking services, leaving customers unable to access their accounts online.

No luck for customers trying to access BOV's mobile banking services.

A number of BOV customers contacted the Times of Malta to note that they were having trouble accessing the bank's internet banking services using both desktop and mobile applications.

Customers trying to log in are receiving an error message asking them to contact the bank's help centre.

When contacted, a BOV spokesman told the Times of Malta that the bank was looking into the problem and would provide updated information in due course. Point-of-sale systems in shops have not been affected, the spokesman said.